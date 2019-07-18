US, Japan eye possible small trade deal

Reuters, WASHINGTON

The US and Japan are working on a trade deal involving agriculture and vehicles that US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could agree on when they meet in New York in September, three industry sources familiar with the discussions said on Tuesday.

An auto industry official said the deal could involve Japan offering US farmers new access to its market in return for the US reducing tariffs on certain Japanese auto parts.

However, he emphasized that the talks remain fluid.

Such a deal would give Abe a win on autos, while helping Trump shore up support among farmers, an important constituency ahead of next year’s presidential election.

A second source familiar with the discussions said the Trump administration was looking for increased access for US beef and pork products.

Trump and Abe discussed trade in Osaka, Japan, during a G20 meeting last month, but no details of their talks were released.

Politico on Tuesday reported that some sort of a deal was possible in September.

Although Abe is one of Trump’s closest allies on the world stage, the US president has threatened to impose steep tariffs on auto imports from Japan and the EU to even out what he calls unfair trade imbalances.

Abe is eager to see the threat taken off the table.

Trump has repeatedly said he is unhappy with Japan’s trade surplus with the US, which was US$67.6 billion in goods last year, with nearly two-thirds coming from auto exports, according to US figures.

He has threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on imported Japanese vehicles on national security grounds, but delayed those as trade talks continue.

The leaders agreed in September last year to discuss an arrangement that protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs while negotiations are under way.

Asked about the possibility of such a deal, a Japanese government official declined to comment, but said working level discussions on trade were under way.

The official said no significant progress would come until after Sunday’s elections for Japan’s upper house of parliament.

“We have a mutual understanding that we should find common ground so we can find a final settlement,” the official said.

A source familiar with the Japanese government’s position said the idea of a mini-trade deal was “interesting and reasonable,” but another source said talks needed to cover “all items, not just auto and agriculture.”

Both spoke on condition of anonymity.

Separately, Trump reiterated that he could impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports if he wants, after promising to hold off on more duties in a trade-war truce he reached with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last month.

“We have a long way to go as far as tariffs where China is concerned, if we want. We have another US$325 billion we can put a tariff on, if we want,” Trump said. “So, we’re talking to China about a deal, but I wish they didn’t break the deal that we had.”

Trump and Xi called a tariff ceasefire and agreed to resume trade talks after meeting at the G20 summit, breaking a six-week stalemate. The US president said he would hold off on a threat to impose tariffs on an additional US$300 billion in Chinese imports, and that Xi had agreed to buy large amounts of US farm goods in exchange.

No such deal to increase agricultural purchases was made, Chinese officials familiar with the discussions said earlier.