Citi named the ‘Best International Bank in Taiwan’ by ‘FinanceAsia’ and ‘Asiamoney’ for third consecutive year

Staff writer

Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) has been named the “Best International Bank” and the “Best International Investment Bank in Taiwan” for this year by FinanceAsia and Asiamoney magazines.

This is the third consecutive year Citi has won awards from the two renowned magazines.

Citi received the “Best International Bank” and “Best International Investment Bank in Taiwan” awards from FinanceAsia at an awards ceremony in Hong Kong on June 27.

In the news release accompanying the award, the magazine’s editors said: “While Citi remained the most profitable foreign bank with a pre-tax profit of US$432 million last year, it continued to invest in technology and is arguably one of the most digitalized banks in Taiwan.”

It is the 23rd consecutive time FinanceAsia has named Citi the “Best International Bank,” truly exemplifying Citi’s status as the industry’s leading brand.

“In investment banking, Citi was the unanimous pick for the award among FinanceAsia’s judges after the bank advised on six of the 14 M&A transactions completed during the review period. Its closest rival advised on just three,” the news release said.

Asiamoney also recognizes banks that have made the most progress in the region from April last year to March, with Citi picking up the “Best International Bank” and “Best Corporate and Investment Bank” awards for the Taiwan market.

“With their close links to the US, Taiwanese have long regarded Citi as their go-to international bank. The 49-branch Citi franchise on the island has always been one of Citi’s brighter lights in the region — and calendar 2018 simply confirmed that,” Asiamoney said.

“In corporate and investment banking, it’s a similar story, Citi Taiwan being corporate Taiwan’s go-to bank for dealmaking. In the mergers and acquisitions sector, Citi’s corporate team advised on the largest and highest-profile deals in Taiwan, ending the year top of the league table with six deals completed, worth around US$10 billion in total,” the magazine added.

Citibank Taiwan chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) expressed his appreciation for the recognition from FinanceAsia and Asiamoney

“The financial environment in 2018 was very competitive in Taiwan. It is not easy for Citi to have sustained the leading position and been recognized by independent institutions. The awards belong to all Citi Taiwan staff. Citi has developed and served the market in Taiwan for over 50 years. We are committed to enabling progress, and continuing to introduce innovative financial services and products, with the aim to be the best bank in Taiwan,” Mok said.

With solid operating performances, Citi Taiwan has been recognized by various awards at home and abroad, including the “Best Bank” honor from The Asset Triple A for 16 consecutive years, the “Best Bank” award from Euromoney, and, for a 12th consecutive year, the “Trusted Brand 2019: Credit Card Issuing Bank - Gold Award” from Reader’s Digest.

Citi has also won the “Best Corporate Citizen Award” from the Chinese-language CommonWealth Magazine, and the “Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award” from Excellence Magazine.