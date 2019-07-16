Citibank Taiwan awarded “Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award” by ‘Excellence Magazine’ for third consecutive year

Staff writer

Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s longstanding commitment to public welfare and environmental activities was recognized recently when it received Excellence Magazine’s “Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award” for the third consecutive year.

Citibank Taiwan chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) on Wednesday last week received the award from Financial Security Commission Vice Chairman Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) at an award ceremony.

Citibank has been deeply invested in Taiwan for more than 50 years, and that during this time, “Citibank has worked hard to be the best for our clients” and worked to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities by pushing for social advancement, Mok said.

Citibank this year initiated several pioneering public welfare initiatives, the most noteworthy being its assistance to the International Paralympics Committee to promote sports for people with disabilities, social acceptance and diversified development.

Taiwanese powerlifter Lin Tzu-hui (林資惠), a Team Citi athlete, is to represent Taiwan at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.

In the area of environmental protection, Citibank has responded to the government’s efforts to reduce the use of plastics and green energy efforts by assisting RE-THINK Environmental Education Association’s (重新思考環境教育協會) create Taiwan’s first “Guidebook of Marine Debris” Web site.

Citibank has also helped St Camillus Long-term Care Center in Yilan County install a solar energy system and apply for a Taiwan Renewable Energy Certificate (T-Rec) for the green energy they produce and to sell it on an energy certificate exchange platform.

This is creating an annual economic value of NT$85,000 (US$3,745), while reducing carbon emissions by 10 tonnes per year — equal to the carbon sequestered by 918 trees — as well as implementing a sustainable energy policy.

In the area of professional youth training, Citibank has started the program “Pathways to Progress” to help young people gain employment.

Through various activities, the program aims to help young people find their hidden potential, nurture their skills and set future goals.

Since 2016, Citibank has invested more than NT$30 million and helped almost 800 people develop a special skill, with more than 650 of them going on to school or gaining employment.

.