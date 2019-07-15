Electric bikes boost Merida revenue

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Merida Industry Co’s (美利達) consolidated revenue last month grew 7.57 percent annually to NT$2.53 billion (US$81.4 million), as sales increased thanks to rising average selling prices and increased shipments of electric bicycles.

“The increase was mainly due to a higher average selling price per bicycle, which was caused by a rise in shipments of electric bikes,” a public relations official told the Taipei Times by telephone on Thursday last week.

Total revenue in the first half of this year increased 1.91 percent to NT$13.08 billion, the company said.

The average selling price rose to NT$26,082 per bike in the first half of this year from NT$23,503 at the end of last year, it said.

Merida shipped 19,790 electric bikes last month, accounting for 21.17 percent of total shipments, and 93,790 electric bikes in the first half of this year, or 18.7 percent of the total, the company said.

Together with traditional bicycles, total shipments fell 8.28 percent year-on-year to 93,498 units last month and declined 15.55 percent to 501,644 units in the first six months, it said.

The official, who declined to be named, attributed the decline to a higher base of comparison last year.

Giant Manufacturing Co’s (巨大機械) revenue last month edged up 0.49 percent to NT$4.88 billion, while cumulative revenue increased 5.24 percent to NT$30.68 billion, thanks to steady demand in Europe, the US and China, as well as solid growth in electric bike sales in Germany and France, the company said on Wednesday last week.

Giant saw its average selling price improve to NT$14,694 per bike in the first quarter, from NT$14,343 at the end of last year, thanks to greater sales of electric bicycles, it said.

Giant sells bicycles and components under four brands: Giant, Liv, Momentum and Cadex.

The company plans to launch new Cadex-brand components in September to add to growth momentum, it said.