More firms gain approval in invest-at-home plan

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved five more applications by firms to participate in a government program to boost investment in Taiwan.

With the five companies’ NT$9.5 billion (US$306.2 million) in combined investments, 89 applications have been approved since the beginning of the year, bringing total investment to more than NT$444.1 billion and creating more than 40,000 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技), which specializes in cloud-based computing technology, plans to invest more than NT$1.5 billion by building a research and development center that would also provide after-sales services at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區), the ministry said.

The company plans to recruit up to 410 local professionals, the ministry said.

YFC-Boneagle Electric Co Ltd (岳豐科技), a manufacturer of power extension cords and networking cables, plans to move part of its Chinese production to Taiwan to avoid US tariffs, the ministry said.

The company would also relocate its headquarters in Taoyuan and build a new manufacturing plant, the ministry said, adding that YFC’s NT$900 million investment is expected to provide 34 jobs, it said.

Automotive parts maker China Fineblanking Technology Co Ltd (和勤精機), a supplier of Volkswagen AG, Magna PT, Danfoss A/S and Tesla Inc, plans to invest more than NT$1.5 billion by relocating part of its production line to its plant at the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and is expected to offer 188 jobs, the ministry said.

Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻企業) plans to invest NT$1.02 billion to establish a new digital printing plant in Miaoli County and recruit an estimated 60 tech professionals to produce high-value-added printed fabric, it said.

A listed company — which the ministry did not name — that supplies core materials to flat-panel makers, plans to invest several billion New Taiwan dollars by setting up a new production site, adding battery material production lines and expanding its plant in Taiwan, it said.