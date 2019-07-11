Dyson buys Singapore’s priciest condo

Reuters, SINGAPORE

British billionaire James Dyson, inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, has bought the most expensive apartment in Singapore, where his company, Dyson Ltd, plans to build an electric vehicle.

The three-story “super penthouse” at the top of Singapore’s tallest building sold for S$73.8 million (US$54.2 million), local media reported.

Accessed by its own elevator, the downtown apartment once valued at S$100 million has five bedrooms, a 600-bottle wine cellar, a pool, a jacuzzi and a private garden with city views that include the Marina Bay Sands hotel, marketing documents showed.

Dyson, 72 and a Brexit supporter, in January announced plans to move his company’s head office from Britain to Singapore to be closer to its fastest-growing markets.

His firm — whose products include blade-less fans and hair dryers — plans to build its first electric vehicle in the city-state.

The Wallich Residence penthouse sits on top of the tallest building in Singapore — Tanjong Pagar Centre — built by developer GuocoLand Ltd.

Before its unveiling, the highest asking price for the “bungalow in the sky” reached a dizzying S$100 million in 2017, making it Singapore’s most expensive.

Title records seen by reporters showed that Dyson and his wife became tenants of the 99-year leasehold property on June 20.

The records did not state the price paid, but media reported that Dyson, who has been given permanent residence status, bought the property for S$73.8 million.