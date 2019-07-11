Airbus leading in aircraft deliveries

AP, CHICAGO

Deliveries of Boeing Co airliners tumbled 37 percent in the first half of this year as the company struggled to fix its best-selling plane after two deadly crashes and Europe’s Airbus SE surged far ahead in the competition between the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers.

Airbus on Tuesday said that it delivered 389 planes in the first half, up 28 percent from 303 a year earlier. Shipments were strong for its more fuel-efficient A320neo family of planes.

Boeing reported that it delivered 239 planes in the first half of the year, down from 378 in the same period last year.

The drop-off has accelerated during the year, with the second quarter being worse than the first.

Deliveries of Boeing 737s, a work horse for short and medium-length flights, dropped to just 24 in the second quarter, down from 89 in the first quarter and 137 in the second quarter of last year.

Airlines had been snapping up Boeing’s fuel-efficient 737 Max, which competes with the Airbus neo, but the Max has been grounded worldwide for nearly four months, since the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.

Boeing suspended Max deliveries in March, but continues to ship an older 737 model called the NG.

For the third straight month, Boeing indicated that it received no new Max orders last month.

However, the parent company of British Airways said last month that it intends to buy 200 — a move seen as a show of support for the troubled plane. Boeing did not count those as orders because the deal is not yet final.

Tuesday’s reports came a day after Saudi Arabian budget airline Flyadeal reversed its plan to order 30 Max jets from Boeing and instead put in an order for 30 A320neo jets and took options on 20 more.

The deal with Airbus is worth US$5.5 billion at list prices, although discounts are common.

Flyadeal, part of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp, has an all-Airbus fleet.

Meanwhile, the White House announced on Tuesday that Qatar Airways had purchased five Boeing 777 cargo planes.