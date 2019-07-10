Agencies

JAPAN

Wages drop for fifth month

The nation’s wages dropped for a fifth month, adding to concerns over the resilience of consumer spending as a sales tax increase approaches in October. Labor cash earnings fell 0.2 percent in May to extend the longest monthly falling streak since 2013, according to a report by the Ministry of Labor yesterday. Real wages, adjusted for inflation, dropped 1 percent, compared with analysts’ estimate of a 1.5 percent decline. Scheduled working hours dropped 4.6 percent, the most on record for data going back to 1991, the ministry said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Brexit to hit migrant workers

More than half of businesses with non-British staff have said they would be harmed by post-Brexit immigration plans, according to the Chambers of Commerce and the global job site Indeed. The immigration system proposed in December last year for after Brexit would limit lower-skilled migrants to working in the country for a year. These workers would then have to leave the country for at least 12 months once their visa had ended. The healthcare and construction sectors would be hit particularly hard by the proposals, the BCC said yesterday.

MEXICO

US reimposes steel tariffs

The US Department of Commerce on Monday announced that it has decided to once again apply tariffs on fabricated steel imports from the Latin American country. In a statement, the agency said the decision came after an investigation into government subsidies assisting companies that export fabricated structural steel from the country, as well as China and Canada. It determined that Canadian exports do not warrant the tariff, the agency said. The determination is preliminary, but the tariff goes into effect immediately, it said.

MALAYSIA

Benchmark rate unchanged

The central bank yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged following a reduction in May, taking a cautious approach to policy easing amid an uncertain global economy. The central bank held its overnight rate at 3 percent, as predicted by 25 of the 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest had expected a 25 basis-point cut. At the current policy rate, “the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative and supportive of economic activity,” the central bank said.

MALAYSIA

Airline proposals reviewed

The government is studying proposals it received for Malaysia Airlines Bhd, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday. The four proposals were mostly from local companies, who offered to either buy a stake in the flag carrier or to manage it, he told reporters near Kuala Lumpur. He did not name the companies that sent in the proposals. “We must find somebody with experience,” Mahathir said.

WEST AFRICA

Inequality rampant: report

The region suffers the most inequalities in Africa, but many governments prefer to ignore problems, despite economic growth, a report by Oxfam and Development Finance International said yesterday. The report said six of the 10 fastest-growing economies in Africa were in the region, with Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal among the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies. The report said the vast majority of West Africans were “denied the most essential elements of a dignified life, such as quality education, healthcare and decent jobs.”