Hi-Lai to open three new restaurants by November

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Restaurant operator Hi-Lai Foods Co Ltd (漢來美食) yesterday said that it plans to open three new restaurants in November amid steady sales growth this year.

“We plan to open one vegetarian and one hot pot restaurant in Kaohsiung’s Hanshin Department Store (漢神百貨), and a dumpling restaurant in Taoyuan’s Taimall Family Entertainment Shopping Mall (台茂購物中心) later this year,” a public relations official told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The third, a vegetarian restaurant, would serve dishes with the “five pungent spices” — onions, garlic, chives, green onions and leeks — and aims to differentiate itself from Hi-Lai’s seven existing vegetarian restaurants that do not provide the pungent vegetables, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

Hi-Lai as of last month operated 38 regular chain restaurants in Taiwan, two franchises in Shanghai and one in Bangkok, she said, adding that the company is evaluating new opportunities in Shanghai.

Consolidated revenue last month rose 12.64 percent year-on-year to NT$310.2 million (US$9.95 million), with cumulative revenue up 7.53 percent to NT$1.9 billion in the first six months, thanks to contributions from the opening of the fourth and fifth outlets of Cantonese restaurant Celebrity Cuisine (名人坊) in Taipei, the company said on Monday.

The renovated Harbour Restaurant (漢來海港) in Kaohsiung’s Grand Hi-Lai Hotel (漢來大飯店) and another restaurant in Taichung’s Kuang San Sogo Department Store (廣三SOGO) also attracted customers and contributed to sales, the company said.

Harbour Restaurant contributed 51 percent of Hi-Lai’s sales last year, while International Banquet Hall (漢來宴會廳), Celebrity Cuisine, Hi-Lai Vegetarian Restaurant and Cantonese Jade Garden Restaurant (翠園) made up about 39 percent, it said.