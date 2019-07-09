Czech expansion to boost Primax audio gear output

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Primax Electronics Ltd (致伸科技), which supplies audio and PC peripherals, is expanding its plant in the Czech Republic to produce more audio products, Primax investor relations spokesman Sean Lin (林君憲) told the Taipei Times yesterday.

To avoid risks due to the trade dispute between the US and China, the company has decided to set up a new production site in Thailand, which would be ready to start production next year, Lin said.

Primax has also relocated the manufacturing of certain goods affected by US tariffs, such as its computer mouse, Lin said, citing remarks made by company chairman and chief executive officer Raymond Liang (梁立省) at an annual shareholders’ meeting last month.

The company is also scaling down the production of compact camera modules and avoiding orders for standardized low-value products to concentrate on the manufacturing of customized high-tech products, he quoted Liang as saying.

Primax reported record revenue for last month of NT$6.63 billion (US$212.53 million), up 27.83 percent year-on-year from NT$5.19 billion last year, thanks to increased sales in its audio products segment.

Cumulative revenue in the first six months of this year reached NT$30.35 billion — up 13.8 percent from NT$26.67 billion a year earlier — thanks to a better product mix of PC peripherals, the company said.

Sales of PC peripherals contributed about 32 to 33 percent of overall sales in the first half of the year, while audio product sales contributed another 40 percent, compact camera module sales 16 to 17 percent and business equipment 7 to 8 percent, the company said.

Primax is optimistic about the third quarter, which is traditionally its peak sales season, Lin said.

The company also expects steady growth in the upcoming months from Tymphany Acoustic Technology Co (迪芬尼聲學科技). Primax holds a 71.43 percent stake in the Huizhou, China-based company.