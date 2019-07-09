Dr Wu Skincare revenue falls 18% amid slow season

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Dr Wu Skincare Co Ltd (達爾膚生醫科技) yesterday reported revenue of NT$78.16 million (US$2.51 million) last month, down 18.09 percent from NT$95.42 million a year earlier.

The firm blamed the decline on slow seasonal demand and business strategy adjustments that include a decrease in promotional sales.

Nonetheless, Dr Wu reported that second-quarter revenue rose 9.62 percent year-on-year to NT$254.34 million thanks to the launch of new products and Mother’s Day sales.

The company reported that cumulative revenue from January to June increased 14.86 percent to NT$512.65 million thanks to strong sales in Taiwan and China.

Brick-and-mortar sales in Taiwan increased by 15 percent in the first half of the year, while online sales in China increased by 25 percent, the company said in a statement.

Taiwan remains the biggest sales region for the company, contributing up to 70 percent of total revenue, chief financial officer Monica Wu (王郁婷) told the Taipei Times by telephone, adding that the Chinese sales region contributes another 25 to 30 percent.

Sales in China are expected to increase in the coming months and to become the company’s main growth driver, Dr Wu said, citing a report published by the Chinese market research firm ASKCI Consulting Co (中商產業研究院).

Dr Wu said that it is looking to further strengthen its brand presence in the Chinese market through e-commerce platforms, while increasing offline distribution of its products through professional dealers.