Home / Business
Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - Page 15　

Fuel prices rolled back after three consecutive rises

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s two major fuel suppliers announced price reductions for this week after three consecutive weeks of hikes, a reflection of a fall in international crude oil prices due to concerns about the global economic outlook and a slowdown in global demand.

Effective today, the price of CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) gasoline and diesel are to fall NT$0.4 per liter, the state-run refiner said.

Retail prices at CPC gas stations will be NT$27.2 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$28.7 for 95-octane unleaded, NT$30.7 for 98-octane unleaded and NT$25.1 for super diesel.

Concerns over a gloomy economic outlook for the second half of this year and slowing demand for crude oil amid a supply glut resulted in the drop in international crude prices last week, CPC said.

Crude dropped to US$62.90 per barrel last week in CPC’s weighted oil price formula, down from US$64.71 a week earlier.

Privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced identical price adjustments, also taking effect today.

After the adjustments, prices at Formosa gas stations nationwide are to be NT$27.2 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$28.6 for 95-unleaded, NT$30.7 for 98-unleaded and NT$24.9 for super diesel.

This story has been viewed 759 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top