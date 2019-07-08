Economy, election weigh on housing sales in cities

Staff writer, with CNA

Property transactions in the six special municipalities fell 13 percent to 19,127 units last month due to a high comparison base in the previous month, as well as caution over the economy, local government land departments said.

In addition, many potential home buyers stayed on the sidelines ahead of the presidential election, analysts said.

Last month’s figure was up 2 percent from a year earlier.

In Taipei, property transactions stood at 2,432 units, down 11.3 percent from a month earlier, but up 10.3 percent from a year earlier, with sales in Daan (大安), Beitou (北投), Wanhua (北投) and Zhongzheng (北投) districts suffering the steepest declines on a monthly basis.

Property transactions in New Taipei City fell 10.8 percent from a month earlier and 11.3 percent from a year earlier to 4,992 units, while Taoyuan sales stood at 3,432 units, down 6.4 percent from a month earlier, but up 10.2 percent from a year earlier.

In Taichung, transactions fell 20 percent from a month earlier to 3,314 units, but rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

Transactions in Tainan stood at 1,910 units, down 13.8 percent month-on-month, but up 6.8 percent year-on-year, while sales in Kaohsiung fell to 3,047 units, down 16 percent monthly and 12 percent annually.

In the first half of this year, the number of transactions in the six special municipalities increased by 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 110,222 units, with Kaohsiung performing the best with a 20.1 percent year-on-year increase, while Taipei was at the bottom with sales down 0.1 percent, the data showed.

Jay Hsieh (謝志傑), a senior manager with Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋), said that while housing transactions grew in the first half of the year, the market is expected to remain haunted by the threats arising from global trade issues in the second half.

With the presidential election in January next year, property buying could be further capped in the second half of the year, he said.