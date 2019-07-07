Wall Street caps banner week with modest losses

AP

Bond yields rose and stocks mostly bounced back from an early slide to finish with modest losses on Friday, a downbeat end on Wall Street to an otherwise milestone-setting week for the broader market.

The small decline snapped a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500, although the benchmark index still notched a weekly gain. The S&P 500 set three straight all-time highs earlier in the week, extending the market’s solid gains last month into this month. The S&P 500 is up 19.3 percent this year.

The major indices headed lower from the get-go on Friday, a tumble that briefly knocked 230 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Investors got rattled by government data showing an unexpected burst of hiring last month. That led traders to question whether the US Federal Reserve would decide to lower interest rates later this month.

The US Department of Labor said that US employers lost month added a robust 224,000 jobs.

The pickup in hiring could give the central bank pause later this month, when its policymakers are scheduled to meet and consider cutting the Fed’s benchmark interest rate.

Most investors have anticipated a Fed rate cut this month and perhaps one or two additional cuts later this year after the central bank last month signaled that it was prepared to lower interest rates to keep the US economy growing in the face of slowing global growth and the fallout from US trade conflicts.

“What the markets are really trying to figure out now, relative to the Fed, is on a stronger [jobs] report the question becomes, will they cut rates?” Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management chief investment officer Darrell Cronk said. “When you get this kind of holiday-shortened weeks and light trading volume, any kind of movement tends to be over accentuated.”

The S&P 500 on Friday fell 5.41 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,990.41, but rose 1.7 percent from a close of 2,941.76 on June 28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday dropped 43.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,922.12, but also gained 1.2 percent from 26,599.96 a week earlier.

The NASDAQ Composite on Friday slid 8.44 points, or 0.1 percent, to 8,161.79, gaining 1.9 percent from a close of 8,006.24 on June 28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks on Friday rose 3.50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,575.62, edging up 0.6 percent from 1,566.57 a week earlier.

Trading volume was light, as US markets reopened following the Independence Day holiday.

At the end of the month, the Fed is to hold its next meeting of policymakers, after which the panel would reveal whether it has decided to cut rates for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008 in the face of slowing economic momentum around the world.

Last year, Fed officials raised rates four times, in part to stave off the risk of high inflation and in part to try to ensure that they would have room to cut rates if the economy stumbled.

On Friday, the Fed emphasized that it would act as necessary to sustain the economic expansion, saying that most Fed officials have lowered their expectations for the course of rates.

The Fed’s statement came in its semiannual report on monetary policy.

The Fed Funds futures, a barometer of whether investors are expecting the Fed to cut rates or not, has been showing a strong chance of a rate cut this month and another later this year, with an outside chance of a third.