Qualcomm, BMW win EU connected vehicles battle

Bloomberg

Qualcomm Inc, BMW AG and Deutsche Telekom AG on Thursday clinched a victory after EU member states scrapped new rules mandating Wi-Fi technology as the basis for how future connected vehicles talk to each other.

The ruling is a victory for 5G technology as nations around the world prepare for the rollout of ultra-fast wireless networks, which would power everything from self-driving vehicles to smart factories.

The legislation — first proposed in March by the European Commission — aimed to govern how future connected and automated vehicles in Europe send information between vehicles and infrastructure, to communicate about dangerous situations, road works, traffic lights and more.

The companies had been urging EU legislators to veto it out of concern it would force them to make additional investments to fit a soon-to-be outdated technology, saying Wi-Fi offers poorer performance than cellular-based technology compatible with 5G networks.

“Member states sent today a strong signal to the commission that technology neutrality should prevail,” said Maxime Flament, chief technology officer at the 5G Automotive Association, which includes Qualcomm and Daimler AG as members. “Only a level playing field between existing technologies will allow safer, more efficient mobility on European roads.”

The decision by representatives of the EU member states, which still needs to be formally rubber-stamped by its ministers on Monday, forces the commission back to the drawing board to come up with a new proposal.

European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said that she takes “good note” of the decision, stressing the need for an EU-wide intelligent transport system.

“We cannot miss this opportunity and lose valuable time to make our roads safer,” Bulc said. “We will therefore continue to work together with member states to address their concerns and find a suitable way forward.”

Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Volvo Group have been proponents of the draft rules favoring Wi-Fi systems, arguing that the industry needs clarity on what systems to use as soon as possible and that it is currently the only proven technology.