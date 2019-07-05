Agencies

INDIA

Growth tipped to rebound

The nation expects economic growth to rebound this year from a five-year low as political stability aids a pickup in demand and investments. Real GDP growth for the fiscal year started April 1 is projected at 7 percent, the Ministry of Finance said in its annual Economic Survey report. The upside and downside risks to growth are evenly balanced, with monsoon rainfall seen as tipping the scales, it said. The forecast marks an improvement from the 6.8 percent expansion last year and is the same as the reading of the Reserve Bank of India, which last month lowered its projection by 20 basis points from 7.2 percent.

FINANCE

Osborne linked to IMF bid

Former British chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne is lining up a bid to replace Christine Lagarde as head of the IMF, UK newspapers reported yesterday. Making his interest known to friends, Osborne said the job required a “skilled political communicator and operator ... not a technocrat,” the Financial Times reported. Lagarde, a former French minister of finance, is to lead the European Central Bank, replacing Mario Draghi. Draghi is seen as a strong candidate to become IMF chief, with the lender having always chosen a European to lead it.

LIGHTING

Osram bid launched

Bain Capital and Carlyle Group LP have made a 3.4 billion euro (US$3.8 billion) bid to acquire German lighting firm Osram Licht AG, concluding months of negotiations for the long-sought deal. Osram on Wednesday said that it had a received a binding offer at 35 euros a share and that it would decide “shortly” whether to accept it. Its supervisory board was to meet yesterday to vote on the agreement, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Osram shares surged as much as 13 percent, the most since February, after reports earlier on the bid. They rose 12 percent to 32.25 euros in Frankfurt.

BANKING

Deutsche raids expected

German prosecutors are escalating a money laundering inquiry involving Deutsche Bank AG, including planned raids on wealthy former clients, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told reporters. Frankfurt’s state prosecutors in the coming months are to search the homes of people it suspects of using a company formerly owned by Germany’s biggest bank for tax evasion and money laundering, the person said. The intensified scrutiny of Deutsche Bank comes at a delicate time as the Frankfurt-based bank seeks to revamp its struggling business and repair a reputation ravaged by a series of scandals.

DISTILLERIES

Whiskey lost in blaze

A fire blamed on a lightning strike at a warehouse in Kentucky destroyed 45,000 barrels of Jim Beam whiskey, its parent company said on Wednesday. No one was injured in the blaze, which initial reports indicate “resulted from a lightning strike,” Beam Suntory said in a statement posted on Twitter. Whiskey drinkers can rest easy, as the loss of the 45,000 barrels — a small fraction of the roughly 3.3 million at the company’s warehouses in Kentucky — should not affect supply. The distiller hired a cleanup crew and state environmental officials were coordinating efforts to control bourbon runoff into a nearby creek.