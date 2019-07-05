Ministry announces more firms returning to Taiwan

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Another three companies are to join the flow of Taiwanese firms returning to invest in the nation, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday as it approved LCD panel maker HannStar Display Corp’s (瀚宇彩晶) application, among others.

The ministry said that 84 applications — including the latest three — have been approved this year to date, contributing more than NT$434.6 billion (US$13.97 billion) in investments and providing 39,110 job opportunities.

The three latest additions brought a combined NT$22.81 billion, it said.

HannStar, part of the Walson Lihwa Group (華新麗華集團), is to expand its plant in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) by adding production lines for micro-LEDs, foldable touchscreen modules and electronic shelf labels, the ministry said in a statement.

HannStar plans to invest NT$7.91 billion to boost the company’s market presence in various domains, such as wearable devices, vehicles, intelligent home appliances and touchscreen panels, the ministry said.

The investments are expected to provide an estimated 935 jobs, it said.

A linear-motion components manufacturer, which the ministry declined to identify by name, is to invest NT$7.2 billion to build a production facility in Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區), as many middle-stream and upper-stream companies in the supply chain have moved their production lines back to Taiwan and also because of demand from US customers, the ministry said.

The company would hire up to 1,000 local professionals, the ministry said.

A linear guideway maker — which the ministry did not provide a name for — plans to set up its headquarters in the Tainan Science Park (台南科學園區) while investing NT$7.7 billion to build an automated plant in Tainan’s Tree Valley Park (樹谷園區) to expand its production of high-performance electronics components, it said.

The linear guideway company plans to recruit an estimated 120 professionals to cope with manufacturing, research and development needs, the ministry said.

The investments by the two components companies are important, as their products are widely used in the semiconductor, automated equipment and machinery industries, among others, the ministry said.