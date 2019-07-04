Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Sea change’ in markets

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Tuesday said that the economy is barely growing in the wake of mounting Brexit uncertainties and intensified trade tensions. Carney said in a wide-ranging speech that a “sea change” has taken place in financial markets in the past few months largely related to worries over the global economy. “Looking across the first half of the year, in my view, underlying growth in the UK is currently running below its potential,” he said.

AUSTRALIA

Trade surplus hits record

The trade surplus swelled to a record as mineral exporters cashed in on resurgent iron ore prices, highlighting the nation’s connection to sectors of China’s economy benefiting from fiscal stimulus. The windfall climbed to A$5.75 billion (US$4.03 billion) in May from the previous month’s A$4.82 billion surplus, Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday. The price of iron ore has surged back above US$100 per ton (0.91 tonnes) and traded above US$123 on Tuesday in response to a supply squeeze and expanding Chinese steel production.

South Korea

Growth forecast cut by 0.2%

The nation yesterday lowered its growth outlook for this year to reflect worse-than-expected declines in exports and investment in the face of global trade woes and a downturn in the tech cycle. The economy is to expand 2.4 to 2.5 percent this year, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its second-half policy statement, revising down its previous forecast by 0.2 percentage point. The government also slashed its inflation projection to 0.9 from 1.6 percent, taking account of sluggish price gains seen so far this year.

SWITZERLAND

EU stock curb ‘deplorable’

The government “deplores” the EU’s clamping down on Swiss stock trading amid a dispute over an agreement to streamline political ties, Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research head Guy Parmelin said. The government remains “in contact” with the EU and hopes to find a solution that both parties can agree on in what appears to be a deadlock in talks over the so-called framework treaty that has been more than four years in the making, Parmelin said in an interview with Le Temps.

SOFTWARE

Broadcom eyes cybersecurity

Broadcom Inc is in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp, people familiar with the matter said, seeking a further expansion into the more profitable software business. Broadcom could reach an agreement to buy the Mountain View, California-based company within weeks, the people said. No deal has been finalized and the talks could fall through, they added. A representative for Symantec declined to comment and a representative for Broadcom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Groups lobby to block Libra

Facebook Inc’s plan for its own digital currency is drawing yet another round of fire in Washington, this time in the form of a letter from more than 30 groups influential with Democrats demanding a halt to the project to deal with the “profound questions” it raises. In their letter to leaders of five congressional committees, the groups said that regulators are not prepared to address issues surrounding the Libra project and that the social-networking giant needs to present a fuller picture of its plans.