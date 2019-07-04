Commercial property deals surge 68 percent

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Commercial property deals last quarter totaled NT$27.69 billion (US$889.5 million), swelling by 68 percent from three months earlier, driven by office demand from financial and manufacturing companies, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said yesterday.

Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan general manager Billy Yen (顏炳立) attributed the increase to capacity expansion needs of profitable companies and self-occupancy, instead of China-based Taiwanese firms returning home.

“I fail to see a property fever driven by capital repatriation,” Yen told a news conference in Taipei.

Rather, locally based companies making money from their business are the main buyers, he said.

Office buildings in central locations of Taipei underpinned major commercial property transactions during the April-to-June period, the international broker said.

Waterland Financial Holding Co (國票金控) acquired 5,900 ping (19,504m2) of office space in Huaku Development Co’s (華固建設) upcoming office building in Taipei’s Dazhi (大直) area for NT$5.13 billion, the broker said in a report.

Taian Insurance Co (泰安產物) and container shipper Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) bought office buildings in Taipei’s Zhongshan (中山) and Daan (大安) districts for NT$3.77 billion and NT$1.42 billion respectively to serve as their new headquarters.

Yen said he expects demand for office buildings to remain strong going forward, due to a lack of new supply on the horizon, especially in convenient locations.

Most factory transactions were concentrated in New Taipei City and Taoyuan, which are popular sites for expanding manufacturing, as well as research and development capacity among local electronics firms, the broker said.

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal solutions provider, bought a factory complex in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) for NT$2.57 billion, while PC brand Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦) acquired a plant in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) for NT$1.42 billion, it said.

Factory transactions amounted to NT$20.7 billion, far below the NT$37.8 billion spent a year earlier, as large firms asked the government to help find suitable sites, Cushman & Wakefield said.

Small and medium-sized enterprises cannot afford factories in northern Taiwan, despite keen interest, the broker said.

Land deals last quarter fared stronger at NT$80.8 billion, up 70 percent from the same period last year, Cushman & Wakefield said.

Yuan Lih Group (元利建設) chairman Lin Ming-hsiung’s (林敏雄) acquisition of a plot in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) for NT$11.26 billion drew the most attention, the report said.

Land deals in the first half of this year totaled NT$143.1 billion and might surpass NT$200 billion to set a record for the whole of this year, thanks to solid demand from local developers, it said.