Staff writer, with agencies

SEMICONDUCTORS

AI chip alliance formed

The output of artificial intelligence (AI) chips is expected to reach NT$500 billion (US$16.1 billion) in 2022, which would benefit Taiwan, as the nation enjoys advantages in semiconductor and information technology development and is a trusted partner for global tech brands, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said at the launch of the AI on Chip Taiwan Alliance in Taipei yesterday. Alliance chairman Nicky Lu (盧超群) said that he hopes Taiwan’s AI chips could establish a significant foothold in the world in four years, accounting for one-fourth of the global market. Lu is also president and CEO of Etron Technology Inc (鈺創科技), a local chip designer.

MANUFACTURING

Sentiment continues to fall

Sentiment regarding the local manufacturing sector in May signaled contraction for a seventh consecutive month amid lingering worries over trade frictions between the US and China, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) said in a report yesterday. The composite index for the manufacturing sector fell 0.6 points from a month earlier to 9.12, the institute said. In May, out of the five factors in the composite index, only the subindex on costs moved higher, up 0.07 points from a month earlier, the institute said. The subindices on purchases of raw materials, demand, pricing and the general business climate moved lower by 0.32, 0.18, 0.12 and 0.04 points respectively, it said.

CHIPMAKERS

RichWave income up 15.7%

Radio frequency IC supplier RichWave Technology Corp (立積電子) yesterday reported net income of NT$22.8 million for May, an annual increase of 15.7 percent, or earnings per share of NT$0.38. In April and May, cumulative net income reached NT$33.8 million, compared with a net loss of NT$11.03 million in the first quarter, RichWave said. Rising demand from Chinese customers helped turn around the company’s business in the first two months of the second quarter, compared with the loss-making first quarter, it said.

E-COMMERCE

Activists raid Amazon offices

Environmental activists who have been joined by some “yellow vest” protesters have disrupted Amazon.com Inc sites in France, accusing the online company of destroying jobs and harming the planet. A few dozen demonstrators yesterday climbed a fence and forced their way into Amazon offices in northern Paris, images shared on social media showed. They spoke with employees and staged a sit-in at the security gates. Regional media also reported protests in the southern city of Toulouse and near the northern city of Lille. Organizers said that they oppose three new Amazon warehouses scheduled to open around France. Amazon did not immediately comment on the protests.

FOOTWEAR

Nike pulls Air Max 1 USA

Nike Inc pulled Fourth of July sneakers from stores because they had a “Betsy Ross flag” that some people view as offensive, pulling the sports apparel maker once again into the US’ culture wars. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was among the people who asked Nike to remove the shoe, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Air Max 1 USA was intended as a celebration of the US’ Independence Day, with a flag that featured 13 white stars in a circle on the heel. The design was created during the American Revolution and is often called the Betsy Ross flag.