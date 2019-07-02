Far EasTone, Microsoft ink ‘new economy’ agreement

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft Corp as the nation’s third-largest telecom looks to provide its clients with enterprise solutions and services through the Microsoft Azure cloud-computing platform.

Taipei-based Far EasTone last year set up a “new economy” office with a team focused on digital transformation in an attempt to boost revenue through businesses related to big data, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things as revenue from traditional telecom services remains on a downward trend, the company said.

“We currently have 60 to 70 employees in this team,” Far EasTone president Ching Chee (井琪) told reporters on the sidelines of the signing ceremony.

The company is looking to expand the “new economy” office by recruiting more talent, which Ching expects to comprise up to 30 percent of the company’s technical operations branch that accounts for 49 percent of overall employees.

“We would recommend Microsoft products, such as communication tools, to our clients as part of our cooperation, but when it comes to software development … our operations technicians have the capacity [to develop],” she said, adding that each solution would be customized based on the client’s needs.

“While most people still know us as a SIM card provider … we are now working on providing digital services in three categories — retail, manufacturing and medical care,” Ching said.

Far EasTone is cooperating with Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital on system integration using Microsoft services, she said.

The telecom has previously cooperated with Far EasTone Memorial Hospital on various clinical Internet of Things applications.