Major tax evaders owe state coffers NT$96.55 billion

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The number of major tax evasion cases last year rose 1.8 percent to 938, or a total of NT$96.55 billion (US$3.11 billion) in unpaid taxes, an increase of NT$875 million from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The ministry has since 2010 published a list of top tax evaders — the names of individuals and companies — in the hope of pressuring them to pay their dues.

The ministry defines major tax evaders as people and companies that owe the government at least NT$10 million and NT$50 million respectively in back taxes.

The list of top tax evaders this year is similar to previous years, with Huang Juo-ku (黃若谷), the son of the late business tycoon and socialite Huang Jen-chung (黃任中), topping the list, having failed to pay NT$1.89 billion in estate tax.

The late Huang, his son and other family members have incurred NT$5.17 billion in unpaid taxes since he died in 2004.

“The Huang family’s case remains unresolved, because they do not have any property in Taiwan” that the government can lay hold of, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said.

However, the ministry will not give up, but will seek assistance at home or abroad once it finds traces of taxable assets, Su said.

The Kaohsiung-based family of real-estate businessman Huang Cheng-chih (黃承志) is the third-largest tax evader with NT$1.48 billion in unpaid income and estate taxes.

Huang Cheng-chih, the former head of Fu Yow Enterprise Co (婦幼實業), was charged with fraud in 2001. He has since fled to China.

Taipei-based ballroom owner Lai Kuei-kong (賴奎光) is the only new entry on the list of top 20 tax evaders. He owes NT$301 million in income taxes.

As for corporate tax evaders, Holiday Inn Asiaworld Taipei (環亞飯店), which changed ownership and was renamed Sunworld Dynasty Hotel Taipei (王朝大酒店), topped the list with NT$2.45 billion in taxes owed, ministry data showed.