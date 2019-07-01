Fuel prices rise due to OPEC tensions, US inventory drop

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation’s two major fuel suppliers yesterday announced increases in fuel prices for this week, due to a surge in global crude oil prices caused by tension in the Middle East and a decrease in US crude inventories.

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said it would raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter, starting today.

Retail prices at CPC gas stations would be NT$27.6 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$29.1 for 95-octane unleaded, NT$31.1 for 98-octane unleaded and NT$25.5 for super diesel.

Fuel prices have increased NT$0.7 per liter over the past three weeks.

Crude oil rose US$2.36 last week to US$64.71 per barrel, CPC said, citing tensions between the US and Iran and a decline in US crude inventories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has struck a deal with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to extend production levels for the rest of this year.

“The Saudi-Russia deal ... should allow oil prices to move higher,” said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.

Meanwhile, Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced an identical price hike, also from today.

Prices at Formosa gas stations would be NT$27.6 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$29 for 95-octane unleaded, NT$31.1 for 98-octane unleaded and NT$25.3 for super diesel.