China’s factory activity shrinks as US tariffs hit

Reuters, BEIJING

China’s factory activity shrank more than expected last month, an official manufacturing survey showed, highlighting the need for more economic stimulus as US tariffs and weaker domestic demand ramped up pressure on new orders for goods.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 49.4 last month, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, unchanged from the previous month and below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a reading of 49.5.

The weak manufacturing readings are likely to cast a shadow over the apparent progress US and Chinese leaders made at the G20 summit in Japan over the weekend in restarting their troubled talks over tariffs amid a trade dispute.

They will also spark concerns about stalling growth in China and the risk of a global recession, despite slightly better-than-expected export and industrial profits data in May.

Many economists still expect the economy to face strong headwinds in coming months as domestic demand falters and external risks rise.

“Although the outcome of the G20 summit [in Osaka] might boost confidence for some entities, organic growth in the economy is still insufficient and counter-cyclical stimulus policies need to be maintained,” researchers at Huatai Securities Co (華泰證券) wrote in a research note.

“The PMI index continued to fall across the board this month and only the raw material inventory sub-index was up, due to weak demand,” the note read.

Last month, China’s factory output growth slowed, with the subindex falling to 51.3 from 51.7 in May, while the contraction in total new orders accelerated to 49.6 from 49.8.

Export orders extended their decline with the subindex falling to 46.3 from May’s 46.5, suggesting a further weakening in global demand.

Import orders also worsened, reflecting softening demand at home, despite a flurry of growth-supporting measures rolled out earlier this year.

Manufacturers continued to cut jobs, with the employment subindex falling to 46.9, compared with 47.0 in May, when it hit the lowest level seen since March 2009.

Southwest Securities Co (西南證券) said weak new export orders reflected a fading of the front-loading effect, which had temporarily boosted exports as Chinese companies rushed to place orders before more tariffs took effect.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) held talks at the G20 summit on Saturday.

However, Chinese state media yesterday said that Beijing and Washington would likely face a long road before the two countries could reach a deal.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said the lack of any substantive progress in the trade talks suggested stimulus, including cuts to banks’ reserve requirements, was likely to be needed.

“We expect more policy easing (two more reserve requirement ratio cuts in the second half this year, more fiscal measures to support infrastructure investment) to come in the next few months,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.