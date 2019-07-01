MediaTek heads list with pay for non-managers

Staff writer, with CNA

MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the largest integrated circuit designer in Taiwan, topped a list of 928 Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE)-listed firms for how much non-manager compensation it pays on average.

MediaTek last year paid its employees excluding manager-level staff NT$2.705 million (US$87,056) on average, beating IC designer Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠科技), which paid NT$2.542 million on average.

Metal casing maker Foxconn Technology Co (鴻準精密) was third with NT$2.457 million, followed by iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) with NT$2.255 million and IC designer Global Unichip Corp (創意電子) with NT$2.201 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, was sixth, paying NT$2.009 million on average.

It was followed by IC designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) with NT$1.993 million. Realtek was tied with Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), the local sales agent for Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp.

Next on the list were IC designers Asmedia Technology Inc (祥碩科技, NT$1.839 million) and Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc (晶豪科技, NT$1.838 million).

Of the top 10, only Hotai Motor was not from the electronics sector.

Among the companies ranked 11 to 20, China Steel Corp (中鋼, 17th), the largest steelmaker in Taiwan, and Taiwan Styrene Monomer Corp (台灣苯乙烯, 19th) were the only old-economy stocks, with the other eight being semiconductor firms.

From Nos. 21 to 30, four were from the semiconductor industry, two from the computer and peripheral industry and two from the optoelectronics industry.

Only China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) were from the old-economy sector.

The lowest average pay for non-manager employees among listed firms was NT$342,000, TWSE said.