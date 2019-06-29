US Fed unleashes higher bank payouts while Deutsche Bank passes stress test

Bloomberg

Titans of the US banking industry on Thursday said they would pump out more cash to shareholders after all 18 lenders passed the US Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests. The results were a particular win for Deutsche Bank AG after it repeatedly failed past exams.

A dozen of the nation’s largest lenders said they would boost payouts through dividends and stock buybacks 18 percent to more than US$173 billion, a record for the group.

Shares of lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc advanced in after-hours trading in New York.

The windfall for shareholders was even richer than the US$150 billion foreseen by analysts thanks to the leeway the Fed granted firms to disburse their record profits.

A decade after the annual tests were introduced, the exercise no longer appears to invoke as much anxiety for the industry after executives built up capital and gained experience navigating the exam.

“It’s really a good year for the big banks,” said Adam Gilbert, global regulatory leader of PricewaterhouseCoopers’ financial services advisory practice. “It’s a vote of confidence from the Fed, including for some of the foreign banks which didn’t have it before. We’re seeing increases in payouts from most of them, reflecting the strong capital positions they’re in.”

Overall, the Fed said the review showed that big banks are resilient and managing capital carefully.

Officials said that the approved payouts would slightly exceed the banks’ projected profits for the next four quarters.

Still, the increase this year is smaller than in the past two years, when total dividends and buybacks rose about 30 percent each time.

In passing, Deutsche Bank’s US arm defied analysts’ predictions and scored a much-needed victory for chief executive officer Christian Sewing, who took over the company a year ago and is struggling to turn it around.

The Fed’s endorsement of the bank’s internal oversight — after subsidiaries failed three times in recent years — shows he is making progress in addressing a history of lax controls and misconduct, which have fueled billions of US dollars in legal costs and taken a toll on the balance sheet.

Last year, the Fed faulted the unit for “widespread and critical deficiencies” in capital-planning abilities.

This week’s win comes at a crucial moment, as Sewing develops another turnaround plan, potentially including deep cuts to US operations.

He has repeatedly said that the bank remains committed to having a presence in the US so that it can serve as an alternative to US investment banks for European businesses.

Yet some investors and regulators have criticized the firm’s exposure there.

“Achieving success here was one of the key goals we set a year ago, and it is a huge step forward for our business in the US and globally. A strong operating platform in the Americas is essential to our clients,” Sewing said in a memo to employees.

The bank devoted significant resources to its capital-planning process and stepped up how it has been handling some supervisory issues the Fed raised with the firm, a senior Fed official told reporters.

Two firms — JPMorgan and Capital One Financial Corp — passed after tempering their initial proposals to pay out capital. Credit Suisse Group AG’s US arm also passed on the condition it improves its ability to estimate trading losses in a downturn. The company must address the weaknesses by Oct. 27.