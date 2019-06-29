Yulon Nissan hopes new vehicles will boost sales

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產) yesterday offered a mixed outlook for the Taiwanese and Chinese auto markets in the second half of this year and plans to release new vehicles next quarter to boost sales.

“The US-China trade dispute and the presidential elections in Taiwan next year have made consumers more conservative and less willing to spend on vehicles,” Yulon Nissan president Leman Lee (李振成) said after an annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei.

“The release of new models is expected to drive momentum this year, as we plan to introduce imported Altima sedans and new Nissan Leaf electric vehicles in September,” Lee said, adding that the company expects this year’s sales and profits to be flat from last year.

The price of the Leaf electric vehicle would be lower than for Tesla Inc’s Model 3, Lee said.

However, Yulon Nissan expects Leaf sales to be limited by Taiwan’s insufficient vehicle recharging infrastructure, he added.

The Altima, equipped with a 2 liter variable-compression turbo engine, would face intense competition from new sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as they have become a mainstream vehicle in Taiwan, he said.

“More companies coming back to invest in Taiwan is good for the economy and could also drive up our car sales,” he added.

Robust sales of the Nissan Kicks SUV and steady growth at its Chinese subsidiary, Dong-Feng Nissan Ltd (東風日產), have also been contributing this year, he said.

The company expects shipments of its vehicles to increase about 2.16 percent to 37,500 units this year, compared with 36,708 last year.

Lee said that would be difficult for the company to increase its promotional activities, as the yen has been strong against US dollar.

If the yen remained weaker than ￥110 per US dollar, the company would have more leeway to promote its Nissan vehicles, Lee said, adding that price cuts would not be the only promotion.

Shareholders yesterday approved the company’s plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$17.67 per common share, which implied a payout ratio of 90.02 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$19.63.

That was a dividend yield of 6.43 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$275 in Taipei trading yesterday.