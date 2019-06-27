Agencies

LOGISTICS

FedEx issues profit warning

FedEx Corp on Tuesday posted weak quarterly results in its core express business and warned that its profit in the year ahead would be hurt by slowing growth in the world economy and the decision to drop a contract with retail giant Amazon.com Inc. In the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on May 31, FedEx reported a loss of US$1.97 billion, compared with profit of US$1.13 billion a year earlier. Adjusted profit excluding various charges was US$5.01 per share, FedEx said. While down from US$5.91 a year earlier, the results beat expectations.

INVESTMENT

ADFG to merge with Shuaa

Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) yesterday agreed to a reverse merger with Shuaa Capital PSC that would create an investment bank managing US$12.8 billion of assets. The deal values the Abu Dhabi firm’s equity at 1.5 billion dirhams to 1.6 billion dirhams (US$408.4 million to US$435.6), ADFG CEO Jassim Alseddiqi said. It also gives the combined entity a valuation of 2.8 billion dirhams and values Shuaa at 1.12 dirhams per share, a 21 percent premium to Tuesday’s closing price.

NEW ZEALAND

Central bank signals cuts

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand yesterday left interest rates on hold, but signaled that a cut was coming as it seeks to stimulate an economy flagging in the face of a global slowdown. The bank last month trimmed its official cash rate to a record low of 1.5 percent, as the economy grew at a sluggish 0.6 percent in the first three months of this year. The bank’s next monetary policy meeting is in August.

GERMANY

Consumer confidence drops

The public’s view of the nation’s economy heading into next month has darkened, a regular poll published yesterday found, as global trade conflicts weigh on hopes for a continuing job boom. Pollster GfK SE said that its forward-looking consumer confidence barometer, based on a survey of about 2000 people, fell 0.3 points from this month to 9.8. For next month, consumers’ view of the prospects for the whole economy ended a slide that began last year with a slight increase, but remained at “a comparatively low level,” GfK said. Readiness to buy also increased, but salary expectations “suffered a bitter blow,” the pollster found.

E-COMMERCE

Alibaba launches new portal

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has set up a new Web site to double the number of global brands on its flagship online mall, taking an important step toward fulfilling its global ambitions. The e-commerce giant yesterday began offering an English-language portal on Tmall (天貓) to entice more merchants from around the world to sell to Chinese consumers. Alibaba is counting on the initiative to help double the number of foreign brands on Tmall Global to 40,000 in three years.

SOLAR ENERGY

Tender issued for production

India issued a new tender for solar power equipment manufacturing capacity totaling 2 gigawatts, the latest attempt to spur its domestic industry. The new tender, issued by state-owned Solar Energy Corp of India, seeks four projects for module, cell, ingot and wafer manufacturing with an annual capacity of 500 megawatts each, with each plant accompanied by up to 1.5 gigawatts of generating solar capacity.