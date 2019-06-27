Staff writer

COMPUTERS

Asustek holds Brazil launch

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦) yesterday launched its first made-in-Brazil laptop — the ZenBook 14 (UX433) — in Sao Paulo. It simultaneously introduced its ZenBook Pro Duo, which it unveiled at the Computex trade show in Taipei last month. The company has already made a name for itself in Brazil, as its ZenFone smartphones are among the top five best-sellers in the nation. The company reported that cumulative revenue from January to last month slipped 7.55 percent to NT$129.31 billion (US$4.15 billion) from a year earlier. Shareholders last week approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$15 per share.

MANUFACTURING

Brinno approves dividends

Shareholders of Brinno Inc (邑錡), which designs and produces photography equipment, yesterday approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.2 per share, representing a payout ratio of 83.92 percent based on earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.43 for last year. The company has reported positive revenue growth of more than 20 percent since January. Cumulative sales in the first five months of the year surged 65.9 percent to NT$298.68 million. Brinno said in a statement that it started courting original design manufacturers last year to boost its supply chain.

TECHNOLOGY

Start-ups at InnovFest

The Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA, 國際科技創業基地, ), established by the Ministry of Science and Technology, yesterday said that it is leading 28 start-up teams to participate in Singapore’s innovation-centered trade show — InnovFest Unbound — which opens today. The event is one of the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, with more than 3,000 start-up teams from more than 80 countries attending. TTA is hosting an international forum, titled “Scale up your global tech ventures with Taiwan tech ecosystem,” today to gain prominence in the Southeast Asian region, the ministry said in a statement.

LEISURE

KTV firms approve dividends

Cash Box KTV (錢櫃) shareholders yesterday approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$6 per share, suggesting a payout ratio of 62.18 percent based on last year’s EPS of NT$9.65. Chairman Lien Tai-sheng (練台生) said that if the Fair Trade Commission approves its application to acquire Holiday Entertainment Co (好樂迪), it would close some Holiday outlets. Meanwhile, shareholders of Holiday Entertainment yesterday approved the plan to make it a wholly owned unit of Cash Box, with the price set at NT$67.7 per share. They also agreed to a cash dividend distribution plan of NT$5.4, implying a payout ratio of 89.1 percent based on last year’s EPS of NT$6.06.

APPAREL

KLE building research center

Kwong Lung Enterprise Co (KLE, 光隆實業), a supplier of down material and related products, yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new apparel research center in Yilan County. KLE has invested NT$210 million in the center to develop automatic laser-cutting and quilting machines, large-sized extruders, down stretching machines and resin cotton development equipment. The center, which would provide textile technology and equipment to the company’s foreign units, is expected to be completed in the second half of next year at the earliest, creating more than 100 job opportunities and annual output of NT$200 million.