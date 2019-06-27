China Airlines to add three Boeing, 11 Airbus planes

Staff writer, with CNA

China Airlines Ltd’s (中華航空) board of directors on Tuesday approved resolutions to purchase three Boeing Co 777F freighters for its long-haul cargo fleet and 11 more Airbus SE A321neo passenger planes for regional routes.

China Airlines said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that the delivery timelines have not been set, but it would make an announcement after the agreements are signed.

The total purchase price for the three 777Fs would not exceed US$1.06 billion and that of the 11 A321neo single-aisle aircraft would not exceed US$1.42 billion, the airline said.

Those prices reflect the list prices for those aircraft, which are usually discounted when sales are finalized, it said.

China Airlines on Wednesday last week said it had started talks with Airbus and has signed a memorandum of agreement with the European company for 11 A321neo aircraft, which will be followed by the signing of a formal purchase contract.

At the company’s previous board meeting on May 8, directors approved the leasing of 14 A321neo aircraft, which are expected to commence service on regional routes from 2021.

The introduction of the new narrow-body A321neo aircraft would give it better fuel efficiency and lower operating costs on its regional routes, while the 777F is at least 20 percent more fuel-efficient than the current 747-400F, the airline said.