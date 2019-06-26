Revenue in retail, F&B set record

Staff writer, with CNA

Revenue in the retail and food and beverage (F&B) sectors last month reached record highs as domestic demand grew at a steady pace, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday.

Retail sales rose 3 percent annually to NT$319.5 billion (US$10.27 billion), while revenue in the food and beverage industry rose 5.2 percent to NT$67.9 billion, the ministry said in a report.

Both figures were the highest-ever for May, the ministry said.

Rising motor vehicle sales, newly opened department stores, an increasing number of convenience stores and robust demand for luxury goods drove up retail revenue, Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) told a news conference in Taipei.

The food and beverage industry benefited from family dining related to Mother’s Day celebrations and the expansion of some restaurants, Wang said.

However, revenue in the wholesale sector fell 5.7 percent annually to NT$851.8 billion, ministry data showed.

The machinery and construction materials sectors were particularly hard hit by the US-China trade dispute, the ministry said.

Domestic consumption is expected to rise this month thanks to government subsidies for energy-saving appliances and domestic travel, as well as other factors such as higher household income, Wang said.

The retail and food and beverage sectors are expected to continue their positive momentum due to the Dragon Boat Festival holiday and the graduation season, while the wholesale sector is likely to remain in negative territory due to the trade dispute, she said.