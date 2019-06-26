India mulls incentives for firms moving from China

Bloomberg

India is mulling offering incentives to attract companies moving out of China amid the trade dispute with the US, a person familiar with the development said.

Financial incentives such as preferential tax rates and the tax holiday provided by Vietnam to lure companies are among measures being considered, the person said, asking not to be identified as the discussion is private.

Industries identified for incentives include electronic components, consumer appliances, electric vehicles, footwear and toys, according to a Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry document seen by Bloomberg.

Economies, including Vietnam and Malaysia, have benefited from businesses trying to sidestep US tariffs, while India has largely missed out on any investment gains.

The ministry’s effort is part of a larger plan to cut reliance on imports while boosting exports, and it needs Indian Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman’s approval.

Other measures include setting up affordable industrial zones across India’s coastline and giving preference to local manufacturers in government procurement as an incentive to win over companies looking for an alternative production base, according to the document circulated to stakeholders.

The plan would help grow India’s manufacturing base and aid Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship “Make in India” initiative, which aims to boost manufacturing to 25 percent of the economy by next year.

Doing that would help India narrow its huge trade deficit with China, its largest commercial partner.

A sector-wise analysis by the industry department, which oversees foreign direct investment policy, shows investments by Chinese companies could flow into smartphones and components manufacturing, consumer appliances, electric vehicles and parts, and daily use items such as bed linen and kitchenware, 95 percent of which are currently imported from China.

There is also an effort to step up exports in sectors vacated by the US due to the trade dispute.

The government has identified more than 150 items where it feels exporters can increase their business with China. Some of these are prepared or preserved potatoes, synthetic staple fibers for polyesters and T-shirts, hydraulic power engines and superchargers for motors.