Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On approves dividend

Component supplier Lite-On Technology Corp’s (光寶科技) shareholders on Friday approved a NT$2.92 (US$0.094) per share cash dividend, for an 85.38 percent payout ratio on earnings per share of NT$85.38 for last year. Lite-On said it has streamlined and will focus on consistent profitability, steadier operations and higher returns on equity. The company reported a revenue drop of 19.98 percent to NT$14.8 billion for last month. Cumulative revenue in the first five months declined by 16.82 percent to NT$69.52 billion.

SEMICONDUCTORS

N America still volatile

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.06 billion in worldwide billings last month, according to last month’s Equipment Market Data Subscription report published by international trade group SEMI on Thursday. The billings figure was 7.4 percent higher than the April level of US$1.92 billion, but was 23.6 percent less than the US$2.69 billion reported a year earlier. SEMI president and CEO Ajit Manocha said in a statement that market volatility continues due to the macroeconomic environment.

LABOR

Taiwan Coop wages up

State-run Taiwan Cooperative Bank (TCB, 合庫銀行) has raised wages by 4.53 percent on average since April. Lei Chung-dar (雷仲達), chairman of parent Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co (合庫金控), said wage hikes for entry-level employees were even higher, averaging 6.67 percent. The bank has a workforce of more than 8,000 and posted a record-high net profit of NT$14.77 billion for last year, up from NT$12.91 billion a year earlier. Shareholders on Friday approved a cash dividend of NT$1.05 per share based on earnings per share of NT$1.24 for last year.