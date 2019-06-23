European equities retreat to end third week of gains

Reuters

European shares retreated on Friday, led by healthcare and media companies, at the end of a third week of gains dominated by signs that the world’s big central banks are on the verge of another round of action to support growth.

Many investors had been tempted to cash in some of this month’s about 4 percent gain, encouraged by escalating tensions between Washington and Iran, traders said.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 on Friday fell 1.92 points, or 0.5 percent, to 384.76, but still gained 1.6 percent from a close of 378.81 on June 14.

It was also a day of “triple witching” where investors unwind positions in futures and options contracts before they expire, which often leads to large unexpected moves in markets.

There was another jolt for chipmakers early in the day from British semiconductor wafer maker IQE PLC, which warned of lower-than-expected revenue this year as a US ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) spreads through the industry’s global supply chain.

The technology index fell 0.4 percent and was among the biggest fallers.

Against that were German and French purchasing manager surveys, which both topped expectations, but were not enough to undo expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) and others would need to take action to support growth soon.

“Germany’s manufacturing sector remains deep in contraction and the global economic outlook isn’t great, so perhaps it’s still a little early for optimism,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in London.

The benchmark index is on course to recover almost all of its losses from a sharp sell-off last month, as the US Federal Reserve and ECB signaled that they were ready to act to counter the effects of US-China trade tensions on a slowing global economy.

Investors will now look to a G20 summit in Japan next week for progress from the US and China on resolving the differences that last month drove the worst monthly performance in European stock markets in more than two years.

Healthcare stocks led losses on the STOXX 600, down 1.4 percent after three days of gains when it added 3 percent.

Drugmaker Novartis International AG fell 1.1 percent after a US group that reviews the value of medicines said that the list price for the Swiss drugmaker’s new multiple sclerosis drug Mayzent was “far out of line” compared with its benefits.

Paris-listed shares in SES SA also tumbled nearly 5 percent, the bigger faller on the STOXX 600, on talks that the satellite communications firm could downgrade its second-quarter numbers.

A fall in the pound on growing expectations that former British secretary of state for foreign and commonwealth affairs Boris Johnson, a hard Brexit proponent, would become prime minister kept Britain’s FTSE 100 afloat, pushing up stocks in international companies who source much of their revenue abroad.

The FTSE 100 on Friday slid 16.94 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,407.50, an increase of 0.8 percent from a close of 7,345.78 on June 14.

Dublin’s ISEQ, which is sensitive to Brexit news, slipped 1.1 percent.

Markets in Finland and Sweden were shut for the Midsummer’s Eve holiday.

Additional reporting by staff writer