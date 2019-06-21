Case building for US interest rate cuts

Reuters, WASHINGTON

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled interest rate cuts beginning as early as next month, saying that it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks as it took stock of rising trade tensions and growing concerns about weak inflation.

Even as the US central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for now, the shift in sentiment since its last policy meeting was marked.

The bulk of Fed policymakers slashed their rate outlook for the rest of the year by about half a percentage point, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said others agree the case for lower rates is building; the Fed dropped its pledge to be “patient” before rate moves in a sign it was poised to act.

Powell also stopped referring to weak inflation as “transient.”

Although economic growth is expected to continue, Powell said that policymakers’ concerns congealed in the few weeks since the Fed last met in early last month, with the unpredictable outcome of US President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China and other countries at the top of their minds.

Trump has repeatedly accused Powell’s Fed of undermining his administration’s efforts to boost economic growth and has repeatedly demanded that rates be cut.

“Seven weeks ago we had a great jobs report and came out of the last meeting feeling that the economy and our policy was in a good place,” Powell said. “News about trade has been an important driver of sentiment in the interim.”

“We are quite mindful of the risks to the outlook and are prepared to move and use our tools as needed,” he told a news conference following the release of a policy statement in which the Fed said it “will act as appropriate to sustain” a nearly 10-year economic expansion.

Fresh economic projections released by the Fed showed that nearly half of the 17 policymakers now show a willingness to lower borrowing costs over the next six months, and seven see rates likely to warrant being lowered by a full half a percentage point — near what bond investors have anticipated.

Although the baseline economic outlook remains “favorable,” Powell said that risks continue to rise, including the drag that rising trade tensions might have on US business investment and signs that economic growth is slowing overseas.

“Ultimately the question we are going to be asking ourselves is: ‘Are these risks going to be continuing to weigh on the outlook?’” Powell said.

“We will act as needed, including promptly if that’s appropriate, and use our tools to sustain the expansion,” he said, adding that if the Fed does ease monetary policy by cutting rates, it might also halt a gradual slimming of its massive balance sheet.

Interest-rate futures surged in response to the dovish remarks, and traders are now betting heavily on three rate cuts by the end of the year.

US stocks turned higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index up about 0.3 percent from the previous day’s close.

In the US Treasury market, expectations the US central bank would be cutting rates before long drove the yield on two-year notes, often a proxy for Fed policy, to the lowest in a year and a half at about 1.75 percent.

The new economic projections showed policymakers’ views of growth and unemployment were largely unchanged from March, but they now project headline inflation to be just 1.5 percent for the year, down from the previous projection of 1.8 percent.