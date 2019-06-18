Agencies

BANKING

Deutsche mulls bad-bank unit

Deutsche Bank AG is considering setting up a bad-bank unit that could eventually hold as much as 50 billion euros (US$56 billion) of risk-weighted assets, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. As part of the revamp, which is not finalized, Deutsche Bank’s equity and rates-trading businesses outside of Europe would be shrunk or closed entirely, according to the report. Managers are also set to unveil a new focus on transaction banking and private wealth management, the newspaper said. The proposed bad bank, known internally as the non-core asset unit, would be comprised mainly of long-dated derivatives.

ENERGY

Inpex reaches LNG deal

Japan’s Inpex Corp reached a new deal with Indonesia on the US$20 billion Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. A heads of agreement between the two includes an extension of the company’s contract to operate the Masela block by 27 years until 2055, Inpex president Takayuki Ueda told reporters on Sunday at a G20 energy and environment meeting in Japan. Inpex would start front-end engineering and design work after the government approves its development plan, which it would submit within weeks. A final investment decision is expected in two to three years, with output to begin in the second half of next decade, he said.

THAILAND

Clooney faker arrested

Police said they have arrested an Italian man wanted in his home country after he fled a jail sentence for fraudulently using the name of actor George Clooney to lure people into investing in a bogus clothing company. The Crime Suppression Division said in a statement that Francesco Galdeli, 58, was arrested on Saturday near the city of Pattaya on suspicion of staying in the country illegally. Also arrested was Vanja Goffi, 45, on suspicion of overstaying her visa. Interpol notice had been issued for Galdeli and he was arrested at an address provided by Italian authorities, Thai authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

DEVELOPERS

Kier to cut 1,200 jobs

Kier Group PLC plans to cut 1,200 jobs and exit its homebuilding and property maintenance businesses as chief executive officer Andrew Davies tries to lower debt by reversing the rapid expansion that put the British engineering group’s finances under pressure. The overhaul, which also includes the suspension of dividend payouts for this year and next, is expected to generate annual savings of ￡55 million (US$69 million) from 2021, the Bedfordshire, England-based company said in a statement yesterday. Kier shares fell as much as 13 percent in early trading.

AUTOMAKERS

VW workers reject union

Workers at Volkswagen AG’s (VW) plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Friday night voted against forming a factory-wide union, handing a setback to the United Auto Workers’ efforts to gain a foothold among foreign auto facilities in the US South. The vote of hourly workers began on Wednesday and concluded on Friday. Preliminary results showed 833 employees voted against representation and 776 voted for it, the German automaker said in a statement. VW said about 93 percent of the about 1,700 eligible employees voted. “Our employees have spoken,” Volkswagen Chattanooga president and chief executive officer Frank Fischer said in the statement.