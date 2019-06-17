Taisol stock up 17.64% on rosy outlook for this year

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Thermal solutions provider Taisol Electronics Co’s (泰碩電子) shares rose 17.64 percent last week from a week earlier, outperforming the broader market’s 1.11 percent increase over the period, with investors upbeat about the company’s outlook for this year.

Taisol reported net profit of NT$107 million (US$3.39 million) for the first five months of the year, up 468.97 percent from the same period last year, with earnings per share of NT$1.24. Revenue rose 33.64 percent year-on-year to NT$1.62 billion over the period, Taisol said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing on Thursday.

SinoPac Securities Investment Service Co (永豐投顧) said China’s granting of 5G licenses to Chinese mobile carriers earlier this month would accelerate deployment of its 5G network, and growing demand for thermal solutions for 5G-related equipment would benefit Taisol.

Taisol plans to start shipping thermal solutions for South Korean mobile phone vendors by the end of this month, and might start shipments of next-generation heat dissipation parts by the end of this year, Chinese-language news site Cnyes.com reported recently, without citing sources.

At the annual general meeting on June 6, Taisol chairman Yu Ching-sung (余清松) said heat dissipation parts for Chinese base stations began shipping this quarter.

The company has clear order visibility for next quarter and is building a new Chinese plant in Siyang, Jiangsu Province, it said.

Sales would increase further this month and next month, as the company has received thermal solution orders for US laptop vendors, local Chinese-language media quoted Taisol vice president Shawn Kuo (郭尚仁) as saying.

Parts for telecoms equipment accounted for 20 percent of the company’s overall sales, those for mobile phones made up 5 percent, while solutions for PCs, notebooks and computer connectors contributed a combined 55 percent.