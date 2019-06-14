Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Joblessness still above 5%

The jobless rate held above 5 percent last month, despite a surge in hiring, underscoring the Reserve Bank of Australia’s challenge to drive down unemployment and stoke inflation. While the economy added 42,300 roles last month, new entrants were absorbed by a jobs market that swelled to a record, the Bureau of Statistics said in Sydney yesterday. That left the jobless rate at 5.2 percent, which is well above the 4.5 percent level the central bank estimates is needed to revive price pressures. The bank resumed cutting interest rates last week after a three-year hiatus.

UNITED STATES

Consumer prices rise 0.1%

Consumer prices increased a slight 0.1 percent last month from April, as inflation was tempered by lower costs for gasoline, electricity and used vehicles. The Department of Labor on Wednesday said that the consumer price index rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 0.1 percent last month and 2 percent from a year earlier. Inflation has been consistently muted, slightly below or near the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent.

RETAIL

Jet.com president job cut

Walmart Inc is eliminating the position of president at its Jet.com subsidiary, which it acquired in 2016, as it further merges the rest of its team with its namesake online operations. As part of the changes, Jet.com president Simon Belsham is to leave in August. Strategy and management of Jet.com is to fall under Kieran Shanahan, who would continue to oversee food, consumables, health and wellness for Walmart.com, the company said on Wednesday.

RETAIL

Tesco downbeat over Brexit

Tesco PLC started the financial year on a downbeat note as the UK’s largest retailer said that sales were held back by the political turmoil over the UK’s plan to leave the EU. Comparable sales in the UK rose 0.4 percent in the first quarter, half the rate analysts expected. Results show that the supermarket operator is not immune to the challenges facing other British retailers, which are being squeezed by competition from discounters, the rise of online shopping and side effects of Brexit.

INVESTMENT

Foreign stakes drop globally

Global foreign direct investment declined last year and trade tensions could hinder its recovery this year, according to the UN. Foreign direct investment flows to developed economies dropped 27 percent to their lowest point since 2004, the UN said in its World Investment Report published on Wednesday. At the global level, flows declined by 13 percent to US$1.3 trillion, mainly because of large-scale repatriations of foreign earnings by US multinationals.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault, Fiat deal hindered

Renault SA chairman Jean-Dominique Senard on Wednesday expressed his frustration with the French government for resisting a merger deal proposed by rival automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. Senard told a shareholders’ meeting in Paris that “I have rarely seen a merger proposal that could give so much positive synergy, incredibly validating and robust.” However, the French government had not shared his analysis of the benefits of the merger “at this stage,” Senard said. “I can frankly say that disappoints me,” he added.