Home / Business
Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - Page 10　

Uber tests drone for fast food delivery, announces autonomous SUV plans

AP, WASHINGTON

An Uber Eats car and drone is displayed at the Uber Elevate Summit in Washington on Wednesday.

Photo: AFP

Uber Technologies Inc is testing restaurant food deliveries by drone.

The company’s Uber Eats unit began the tests in San Diego with McDonald’s Corp and plans to expand to other restaurants later this year.

The service should decrease food delivery times, Uber said.

It works this way: Workers at a restaurant load the meal into a drone and it takes off, being tracked and guided by a new aerospace management system.

The drone then meets an Uber Eats driver at a drop-off location and the driver delivers the meal to the customer.

The company said that it wants to land drones atop parked vehicles near delivery locations and secure them to the vehicle for the final 1.6km of the delivery.

Last year Uber and San Diego, California, won a bid from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to test food delivery by air.

“We’ve been working closely with the FAA to ensure that we’re meeting requirements and prioritizing safety,” Uber Elevate head of flight operations Luke Fischer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said the knowledge it gains from the tests would help with Uber’s planned aerial ride-sharing network.

Uber also announced that it would work with Volvo Cars to build a vehicle that comes off the assembly line capable of driving autonomously.

The ride-hailing company’s self-driving system would be installed in production versions of the Volvo XC90 sports utility vehicle.

The vehicle’s steering and braking systems are designed for computer rather than human control, including several backup systems for steering and braking functions, and battery backup power, the company said.

This story has been viewed 565 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top