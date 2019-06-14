DHL spends NT$80m on Taoyuan service center

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

DHL Express Taiwan Corp (洋基通運) yesterday said that it has invested NT$80 million (US$2.54 million) in setting up a new logistics service center in Taoyuan, and expects an increase in consumer demand over the next few years.

The local subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group, one of the world’s leading mail and logistics service groups, said that the center in Taoyuan’s Cingpu District (青埔) is to replace the existing center in Taoyuan, which is smaller and cannot keep up with growing demand.

The new center would be the largest of the company’s 10 service centers in Taiwan at 4,000m2, DHL Express Taiwan communications manager Frankie Fang (方佳雯) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

With improved processing procedures and new equipment such as conveyor belts, the center’s hourly capacity would be twice as high as the old one, Fang said.

This investment signals DHL’s commitment to bolstering international trade and connecting even more local businesses to the world, DHL Express Taiwan managing director Yung C. Ooi (黃湧君) said in a statement.

Taoyuan is one of DHL’s most important service centers in Taiwan, as more than one-third of the nation’s top 500 manufacturers are located there, Ooi said.

Taoyuan ranks first among all regions in Taiwan in terms of industrial output, he said, adding that according to data released by the Taoyuan City Government, industrial production in the city totaled about NT$2.6 trillion last year.

The center would be able to support the rapid development of businesses in Taoyuan and help its corporate clients connect faster with the more than 220 countries in its network, he said.

“So far, the [US-China] trade dispute has had a limited effect on logistics demand in the nation. We are confident in the economical development of Taoyuan, as well as Taiwan,” Fang said.

DHL would continue investing in Taiwan and closely monitor global industrial dynamics and customer logistics needs to ensure that the highest quality of service is provided, she said.

The new center covers the greater Taoyuan area and New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), covering an area of more than 900km2, DHL Express Taiwan said.