COMPUTERS

Acer revenue down 11%

Acer Inc (宏碁電腦) yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$16.67 billion (US$530.3 million) for last month, up 19.1 percent month-on-month, but down 11 percent year-on-year. The results reflected both seasonality and a growing impact on global demand from the US-China trade dispute, Acer said in a statement. In the first five months, cumulative revenue was down 4.9 percent year-on-year to NT$85.35 billion. Rival Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦) last week reported an 11.87 percent year-on-year decrease in sales of NT$23.38 billion last month.

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On revenue falls

Electronic components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$14.8 billion for last month, a 19.98 percent year-on-year decrease. The company has reported an annual decline in revenue for 11 consecutive months since July last year. Last month, the opto-electronics business segment contributed 17 percent of the company’s total sales, the information technology business segment accounted for 65 percent and the storage segment 13 percent. Cumulative revenue in the first five months totaled NT$69.52 billion, down 16.82 percent year-on-year.

COMPUTERS

Advantech revenue climbs

Advantech Co (研華科技), the nation’s biggest industrial computer maker, yesterday posted the highest revenue for May in the company’s history, driven by strong sales in North American and emerging markets. By business category, the networks and communications segment and the intelligent services segment performed better than other segments, the company said. Revenue rose 3.95 percent year-on-year to NT$4.65 billion last month, with cumulative revenue in the first five months up 10.19 percent at NT$21.61 billion, the company said.

CHIP TESTERS

ChipMOS dividend approved

Shareholders of ChipMOS Technologies Inc (南茂科技), a driver IC and memorychip tester and packager, yesterday approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$1.2, representing a payout ratio of 87.59 percent compared with earnings per share of NT$1.37 for last year. The distribution implied a 5.07 percent dividend yield compared with the company’s closing price of NT$23.65 in Taipei trading yesterday. Shareholders also approved the appointment of nine directors. Chairman Cheng Chih-chieh (鄭世杰) was re-elected at a board meeting yesterday.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kuang Hong revenue soars

Kuang Hong Arts Management Inc (寬宏藝術) yesterday said that good ticket sales for several performances last month increased its revenue 189 percent month-on-month and 937 percent year-on-year to NT$330 million. The company said it had sold more than 100,000 tickets for a number of shows in the first five months, lifting cumulative revenue 85 percent year-on-year to NT$720 million.

EQUITIES

Feng Tay to join index

Shoe manufacturer Feng Tay Enterprises Co (豐泰企業) has been added to the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index after a quarterly index review, but flat-panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電) has been removed from the index, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. The Taiwan 50 Index comprises the top 50 stocks in the local equity market in terms of market capitalization. The exchange said that the latest adjustments are to take effect after the market closes on Friday next week.