Home / Business
Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - Page 15　

FYPs of foreign-currency policies decline 19% in Q1

By Kao Shih-ching  /  Staff reporter

First-year premiums (FYPs) of foreign-currency insurance policies fell 19 percent year-on-year to NT$153.47 billion (US$4.88 billion) in the first quarter, as a weakening New Taiwan dollar and concern over foreign-exchange losses scared off potential buyers, insurance companies said.

Sales of US dollar-denominated insurance policies — 86 percent of the foreign-currency insurance market — fell 27 percent year-on-year to US$4.3 billion in the first three months of this year, but sales of yuan-denominated policies rose 3 percent, while Australian dollar-denominated policies increased 1 percent, data released by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.

“Taiwanese investors knew that buying US dollar-denominated policies would cost them more when they exchanged the weakening NT dollar for the greenback,” a Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) manager surnamed Au (歐) told the Taipei Times by telephone on Tuesday.

Unlike NT dollar-denominated policies, holders of policies in US dollars need to pay the premiums in the US currency, Au said.

“Even though the NT dollar only shed 0.1 percent [against the US dollar in the first quarter], which is small change for retail traders, the decline translated into quite a difference for those investing several hundred thousand dollars,” Au said.

In addition to the exchange rate, the first quarter’s volatile global financial market kept Taiwanese investors from buying investment-linked policies, Cardif Assurance Taiwan communications manager Vanessa Chang (張燕妮) told the Taipei Times by telephone on Wednesday.

Cardif Taiwan ranks first in the market for investment-linked polices, but FYPs for the company’s unit-linked products fell in the first quarter, albeit more slowly than the industry average, Chang said, declining to give figures.

Last year, foreign-currency insurance policies were hot-selling products in Taiwan, with total FYPs paid on policies increasing 22 percent year-on-year to NT$617.9 billion, commission data showed.

The NT dollar’s tumble last year did not stop investors from buying US dollar-denominated policies, because the rate hike cycle of the US Federal Reserve caused insurance companies to raise guaranteed interest rates to attract buyers, Cathay Life said.

This story has been viewed 227 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top