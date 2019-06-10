Flooring firm upbeat as markets grow

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring supplier M.J. International Co Ltd (美?) issued a positive outlook for this quarter, given steady growth in Taiwan, China and Europe, although US-China trade tensions have put a dent in North American sales.

“We have seen an increase in orders for our new LVT products from customers in Taiwan, China and Europe,” a public relations official told the Taipei Times by telephone on Wednesday.

However, sales in North America fell to 14.77 percent of total sales for the first quarter, compared with 21.79 percent in the same period last year, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The company does not expect North American sales to continue to decline, as it believes that customers in the US and Canada value the better reliability of its products, the official said.

M.J. International on Tuesday reported that sales increased 27.49 percent year-on-year to NT$310 million (US$9.87 million) last month, with cumulative sales for the first five months of the year rising 24.33 percent to NT$1.47 billion.

LVT floorings made of polyvinyl chloride contribute about 98 of the company’s sales, with stone plastic composite (SPC) and wood plastic composite (WPC) floorings making up the remainder, company data showed.

Europe remains the company’s largest market, with sale from the region expected to surpass 60 percent this year, compared with 50.1 percent last year, the official said.

This year, the firm, which runs two plants in China’s Dongguan, plans to adjust its product portfolio to increase profitability.

M.J. International said that it has invested about NT$330 million in setting up production lines for SPC floorings, with mass production and sales expected to start next quarter at the earliest.

A Dongguan-based automated storage and logistics center, which would shorten delivery times and improve production efficiency, should be operational by the second half of this year, the official said.

The company reported that net income in the first quarter jumped 206.36 percent to NT$103.43 million, from NT$33.76 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share climbed from NT$0.51 to NT$1.57, while gross margin rose 5.61 percentage points to 26.51 percent.

Shareholders on Wednesday approved the company’s plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$3 per common share, an implied payout ratio of 63.83 percent based on earnings per share of NT$4.7 last year.