Taipower to issue bonds worth NT$19.2 billion

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) plans to issue NT$19.2 billion (US$611.1 million) of unsecured corporate bonds in three tranches via an auction next month, marking the state-run utility’s second bond sale this year after it sold NT$19.1 billion of bonds in April.

Taipower aims to use the bond sale to fund capital spending on upgrades to power generation facilities in Kaohsiung’s Dalin District (大林) and New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), as well as ongoing construction for the seventh electricity transmission and distribution project, the company said in a statement on its Web site on Tuesday.

Taipower is the largest issuer of corporate bonds in Taiwan, according to S&P Global Ratings, so the yields on its bonds are the most important pricing benchmark in the nation’s corporate bond market.

Taipower plans to sell NT$4.8 billion in five-year bonds, NT$8 billion in seven-year bonds and NT$6.4 billion in 10-year bonds, it said in the statement.

Based on feedback from interested parties, the company proposed paying a yield of 0.72 percent on the five-year bonds, 0.79 percent on the seven-year bonds and 0.87 percent on the 10-year bonds, it said.

The yields for the new bonds are the lowest in the company’s history, reflecting heightened interest from local institutions due to their aversion to risk because of US-China trade tensions.

The seven-year and 10-year bonds would be repaid in a lump sum at maturity, while the five-year bonds would be repaid in two equal installments, one each in the fourth and fifth years, Taipower said, adding that the issuance still needs approval from the Taipei Exchange, which operates the nation’s bond market.