G20 agree trade issues threaten globe

The world’s top financial policymakers yesterday admitted that trade tensions had worsened, posing a risk for the global economy, after a G20 meeting that laid bare differences between the US and other nations.

Following 30 hours of wrangling in what one official described as a “tense” atmosphere, the G20 finance ministers and central bank heads produced a final statement acknowledging that “growth remains low and risks remain tilted to the downside.”

“Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified,” they said, adding that they “stood ready to take further action” if required.

As a compromise pushed by Washington, the statement omitted language from a previous draft that mentioned a “pressing need to resolve trade tensions.”

The statement capped two days of talks in Fukuoka, Japan, that also tackled the thorny issue of taxing Internet giants and, for the first time, the economic challenges posed by ageing.

However, trade battles were front and center of policymakers’ minds as the US and China continue to threaten each other with tariffs that economists fear could slam the brakes on global growth.

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said that trade conflicts pose the “principal threat” to the global economic outlook.

Tariffs imposed by the world’s top two economies could make a “significant dent” in the global recovery, Lagarde added.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin told reporters that Washington stood ready to impose more tariffs on China if US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) fail to strike a deal at the G20 summit later this month in Osaka, Japan.

“If China wants to come back to the table and negotiate on the basis that we were negotiating, we can get a great historic deal. If they don’t, we’ll proceed with our tariffs,” Mnuchin told reporters on Saturday.

He tweeted yesterday that he had had a “constructive” meeting with People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang (易綱), during which there was a “candid discussion on trade issues.”

Taking a different line from the other policymakers, Mnuchin said the slowdown in some parts of the world was not due to trade difficulties and even said that the friction could benefit some countries if companies relocated from China to avoid tariffs.

“There will be winners and losers,” he said.

The quandary of reforming the global tax system to take into account the rise of Internet giants, such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc, led the G20 to agree to “redouble our efforts for a consensus-based solution with a final report by 2020.”

They also adopted new principles to ensure countries that lend and borrow for infrastructure spending do so in a sustainable manner, a move seen as addressing concerns that China’s lending practices have saddled some emerging nations with huge debt.

As this year’s G20 chair, Japan has been spearheading efforts to find common ground on ways to address an increasing number of developing nations saddled with massive debt for building roads, railway and port facilities.

Appropriately for a meeting held in Japan — which is on track to become the world’s first “super-aged” society in which more than 28 percent of the population is over 65 — the ministers discussed for the first time the “challenges and opportunities” posed by ageing.