Walmart plans to deliver groceries to people’s fridges

Bloomberg

Walmart Inc already sells more food than anyone else. Now it wants to put those groceries right in your fridge.

Beginning this fall, about 1 million people in Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Vero Beach, Florida, can have cereal and celery delivered while away from home. Walmart staffers — sporting wearable cameras — are to arrive in company-owned vehicles and unpack the food in customers’ kitchens.

“Once we learned how to do pickup well, we knew it would unlock the ability to deliver,” Walmart chief executive officer Doug McMillon said in a statement. “What if we not only cover the last mile to customers’ homes, but even the last few steps?”

The service, dubbed Walmart InHome, is to be led by Bart Stein, who joined the retailer last year and had been working inside the company’s Store No. 8 incubator on a project code-named “Franklin.”

The effort follows a small pilot program Walmart conducted two years ago in California with smart-home provider August Home, which used workers from start-up Deliv to handle the in-home deliveries.

Fees and other details of the new service, such as what smart-home hardware would be required, were not disclosed.

Walmart currently charges as much as US$9.95 for home delivery, which it offers in more than 100 metro areas, with another 200 coming on board this year.

Employees who deliver the food could be paid a premium, but the approach should not cost Walmart much more than existing fulfillment methods, Walmart eCommerce US chief executive officer Marc Lore said on Thursday.

One thing Lore and Stein were clear about was that their delivery staff would not enter any home without the customers’ real-time consent, transmitted through its shopping app.

Customers could then watch the delivery happen remotely through the employee’s wearable camera, and could also choose to have food delivered to their garage rather than the kitchen.

“The camera will have to be streaming before access is granted,” Stein said. “In our pilot testing, we were concerned about trust, but one delivery can turn someone from a skeptic into a believer.”

Customers could also leave unwanted items that they want to return to Walmart for the driver, who would bring them back to the store.