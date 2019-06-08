Mandarin Oriental Taipei aims to lift revenue by 5%

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) is on course to see its revenue increase year-on-year as facilities targeting affluent guests remain resilient, despite an economic slowdown, senior hotel staff said yesterday.

The luxury hotel aims to increase its revenue by at least 5 percent this year with growth in all segments, general manager Karan Berry said.

“The goal appears achievable based on the results thus far,” marketing and communications director Luanne Li (李佳燕) told the Taipei Times.

Li attributed the improvement to the high-end segment of the consumer market being less susceptible to unfavorable cyclical factors.

Government statistics lent support to the observation. The nation’s food and beverage sales grew 4.9 percent from a year earlier to NT$268.5 billion (US$8.55 billion) in the first four months of this year and traditionally climb higher during the summer vacation.

The hotel, which has 303 luxury guest rooms, has braced for the busy season by improving its reputation as a trendy choice for travelers who want to explore the city and enjoy exotic cuisines in a relaxed environment, Li said.

Food and beverage sales generate about 50 percent of overall revenue as the facility has six restaurants and bars, including Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Ya Ge (雅閣) and award-winning Italian restaurant Bencotto, she said.

Bencotto recently changed its menu, she added.

A passionate advocate of authentic Italian cuisine, Italian chef Iacopo Frassi joined Mandarin Oriental Taipei late last year after working at the Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin in China and several Michelin-starred restaurants in Italy and France.

Under Frassi’s leadership, Bencotto recently won Gambero Rosso Awards’ “one fork” accolade. It has made the Michelin Guide Taipei’s recommendation list for two straight years.

Bencotto’s updated menu offers a two-course meal at NT$1,188 per person and a three-course set at NT$1,288 per person.

The Italian chef has also designed an eight-course signature menu featuring expensive ingredients such as caviar, Wagyu beef and foie gras. It costs NT$6,880 per person.