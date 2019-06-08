Computer and information services to grow further

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The computer and information service sector’s revenue could surpass NT$350 billion (US$11.14 billion) this year, consistent with a steady growth trend that began in 2009, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Statistics said on Wednesday.

The sector’s revenue rose from NT$237.5 billion in 2009 to NT$346.7 billion last year, a compound annual growth rate of 4.2 percent, the department said, attributing the growth to the rapid development of the Internet market and increasing awareness of cybersecurity issues.

Cloud-based computing and Internet of Things applications are also on the rise, fueling demand for information systems oriented services, the department said.

First-quarter revenue for the computer and information service sector totaled NT$84.5 billion, an increase of 2.4 percent from last year, it said.

The computer programming, consulting and related services industry was the main growth driver, making up 76 percent of overall revenue, the department said

The industry has a growth rate of 3.8 percent, and revenue grew from NT$184.2 billion in 2009 to NT$262.6 billion last year, it said, adding that first-quarter revenue grew 0.9 percent year-on-year to NT$62.9 billion.

The remaining 24 percent was taken up by the information service industry including Web site maintenance, data processing, colocation and Web site hosting, the department said.

The industry has a growth rate of 5.2 percent mainly owing to the booming online dating site market, and electronic data interchange and Web site management services, it said.

The department said research and development investments in the computer and information service sector surged 64.1 percent from 2009 to NT$13.5 billion in 2017.

The sector’s growth helped increase job opportunities by 30.5 percent between 2011 and 2016, it said.