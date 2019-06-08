Wowprime upbeat over brand-building strategy

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品) expects its earnings to pick up this year, as it seeks to strengthen its brand and better integrate its supply chain.

Shareholders on Thursday approved the company’s plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.5 per share, representing a record payout ratio of 99.56 percent from last year’s earnings of NT$4.52 per share.

First-quarter earnings rose to NT$1.36 per share, chairman Chen Cheng-hui (陳正輝) said.

The company aims to gain market share by investing more in its hot pot and barbecue sub-brands, Chen said.

“We plan to increase the number of 12 Sabu (石二鍋) hotpot restaurants and shut down branches with low margins,” Wowprime chief executive officer Lobo Lee (李森斌) said.

To target customers with different budgets, the company is to separate its 21 brands into lower-middle and upper-middle price categories, as each has its own management goals, Wowprime said.

The company also said it would establish a research center at its headquarters in Taichung to focus on designing new cuisine.

The company early this year established Wowfresh Corp (萬鮮) to supply all ingredients to its sub-brands and other companies, it said.

As for its business in China, the company said the US-China trade dispute reduced customer spending, and weighed on its earnings ability last year.

The company plans to open new restaurants in different Chinese cities rather than in first-tier cities to avoid excessive competition.

Revenue for the first five months increased a mild 0.91 percent to NT$6.87 billion (US$218.65 million), from NT$6.81 billion a year earlier.

Wowprime is optimistic about this quarter’s sales, as it has organized promotions for the national holidays, graduation season and summer vacation, it said.

The company saw its first-quarter net income climb 28.77 percent to NT$99.63 million, from NT$77.37 million a year earlier, while gross margin dropped 1.05 percentage points to 45.83 percent.

Wowprime shares on Thursday closed up 0.83 percent to NT$85.2 in Taipei trading.