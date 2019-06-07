Agencies

INDIA

Central bank lowers rates

The central bank yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate for a third time this year in a boost to newly re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he grapples with sluggish economic growth and decades-high unemployment. The Reserve Bank of India said the repo rate would be reduced by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent. “Our decision is driven by growth concerns and inflation concerns, in that order,” bank Governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters in Mumbai after the policy decision.

GERMANY

New orders rose in April

New orders at industrial firms kept growing in April, official data showed on Wednesday, powered by demand from outside the eurozone. Companies reported 0.3 percent more contracts in April compared with the previous month, federal statistics authority Destatis said. That was better than forecasts by analysts surveyed by Factset, but slower than March’s 0.8 percent increase.

GREECE

Worry over austerity steps

The European Commission has voiced concern over the effect new benefits and sales tax cuts are likely to have on the country’s austerity commitments. Athens has promised bailout creditors high budget surpluses for years to come, so it can continue servicing its debts, but the commission on Wednesday said that the left-wing government’s relief measures set the budget targets at risk. Greek officials insisted that the targets were realistic.

MEXICO

Fitch lowers credit rating

Fitch Ratings Inc on Wednesday downgraded the country’s credit rating, saying the nation faced greater risk due to US President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs and financial woes at state oil company Pemex. Fitch said it had downgraded Mexico’s long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer default ratings to “BBB” from “BBB+.” Moody’s changed its outlook for the nation to negative from stable.

BANKING

Swiss fines for ‘cartel’

Citigroup Inc and Barclays PLC are among global banks fined about 90 million Swiss francs (US$90.5 million) by the Competition Commission for their roles in running a foreign exchange trading cartel. Barclays was fined SF27 million, while Citigroup was handed a SF28.5 million sanction and JPMorgan Chase & Co was hit with a SF9.5 million fine, the commission said in a statement.

INSURANCE

Aviva to split, cut jobs

Aviva PLC chief executive officer Maurice Tulloch, yesterday announced a plan to cut costs and jobs, and streamline its UK business. Tulloch, who took over in March, said he would reduce Aviva’s expenses by ￡300 million (US$380 million) a year and shed 1,800 jobs by 2022, according to a statement. He also split the management of Aviva’s UK life and general insurance units. “Reducing Aviva’s costs is essential to remain competitive, and this means tough decisions and job losses which I do not take lightly,” Tulloch said. “I am also determined to crack Aviva’s complexity, an issue which has held back our performance for too long.”

ENERGY

PDVSA to open Russia office

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA plans to open an office in Moscow this month, Venezuelan Oil and Mining Manuel Quevedo said yesterday during a trip to St Petersburg, Interfax news agency reported.